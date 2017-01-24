Raees: A Recap Of Shah Rukh Khan's Train Ride From Mumbai To Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan waves to the crowd after boarding the train

Shah Rukh Khan waves from inside the train

Shah Rukh Khan photographed inside the train

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye... pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Thank u all the students...the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially...love u immensely & wish u the best. ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2017

A massive crowd waits to catch a glimpse of SRK at Nizamuddin station

The train ride w/ @RaeesTheFilm team & @iamsrk is 1of my most memorable trips in India thus far!Will never forget!Srk fans u r so amazing! pic.twitter.com/X67MUcZzt7 ? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017