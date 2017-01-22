Raees: AbRam Joins Shah Rukh Khan In Promotions. See Pic

Here's how AbRam is promoting Raees:
AbRam is wearing a pair of 2D glasses, similar to what Shah Rukh wore in another picture he shared.
Here's what happens when you call Raees "battery".
During this weekend, Shah Rukh is promoting Raees on the reality show Bigg Boss 10. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Meanwhile, the actor will also travel to Delhi, his hometown in a train to promote the film. Shah Rukh and Team Raees will board the August Kranti Rajdhani Express on January 23 from Mumbai and will reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station the next morning.
Nawazuddin features as Inspector Jaideep Majumdar, who goes after SRK's character in the film while Mahira plays Raees Alam's love interest. Raees is Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut.
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is one of the biggest films of 2017. It releases alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, cashing in on the Republic Day weekend.