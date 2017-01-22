Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raees: AbRam Joins Shah Rukh Khan In Promotions. See Pic

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan's film is set in Gujarat. It stars SRK as a liquor baron and his rise to power as an underworld figure.

  | January 22, 2017 17:13 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees: AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Raees releases in just three days from now. And while the actor is prepping for the promotions of his much-anticipate film of the year, his three-year-old son AbRam too seems to be helping SRK with the promotions. Last week, Shah Rukh released a video from Raees detailing what happens to those who call Raees Alam 'Battery', just because he wears glasses. Now, AbRam well, got into character and posed with the glasses, on which, Shah Rukh wrote: "And Bola Na Battery Nahi Bolne Ka...". In Raees, SRK, 51, stars as a liquor baron in the dry state of Gujarat. The film releases on January 25 and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.

Here's how AbRam is promoting Raees:
 

AbRam is wearing a pair of 2D glasses, similar to what Shah Rukh wore in another picture he shared.
 

Here's what happens when you call Raees "battery".
 

During this weekend, Shah Rukh is promoting Raees on the reality show Bigg Boss 10. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Meanwhile, the actor will also travel to Delhi, his hometown in a train to promote the film. Shah Rukh and Team Raees will board the August Kranti Rajdhani Express on January 23 from Mumbai and will reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station the next morning.

Nawazuddin features as Inspector Jaideep Majumdar, who goes after SRK's character in the film while Mahira plays Raees Alam's love interest. Raees is Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut.

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is one of the biggest films of 2017. It releases alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, cashing in on the Republic Day weekend.
 

Highlights

  • "Bola than na battery nahi bolne ka," wrote Shah Rukh Khan
  • Raees releases on January 25
  • Shah Rukh Khan is all set to arrive in Delhi for promotions
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement