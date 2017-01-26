Raees Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Over 20 Crores

Mr Adarsh also predicts that considering Raees raked in a "fantastic" amount mid-week, it is expected to perform better on Republic Day. In a tweet on Thursday, Shah Rukh mentioned that Mr Adarsh's predictions have come true.
#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1... Wed Rs 20.42 cr... Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017
Shah Rukh's film performed better in places like Mumbai, South and West Bengal as compared to Delhi, reports boxofficeindia.com. The first day figure of Raees ranks fourth highest for a Shah Rukh Khan-film after hits like 2014's Happy New Year, 2013's Chennai Express and 2015's Dilwale, also reports boxofficeindia.com. According to boxofficeindia.com, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil scored Rs 7.75 crores on first day.
In his review for NDTV movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "SRK is on top of his game here, recalling his Chak De! India performance in the process. With an effortless actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui snapping at his heels, the lead actor is always on his toes."
"The modulations that SRK brings to the act are impressive not only on the level of craft but also in relation to the layers they add to the conflicted character. Nawazuddin, in the middle of a red-hot streak, operates in a totally different zone. He digs his teeth deep into his meaty role with customary elan and delivers a dazzling performance," he adds.
Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan, 51, as liquor baron Raees Alam who operates in the dry state of Gujarat. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani Mahira Khan, who features as Raees' wife in the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a cop, who attempts to bring Raees down in the film. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Sunny Leone in a special song Laila O Laila, which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's hit song from 1980 film Qurbani.