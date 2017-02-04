Advertisement
Raees Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan's Film Makes Rs 114.50 Crore

Raees Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film made around Rs 2.75 crore on Friday

  | February 04, 2017 16:30 IST (New Delhi)
Raees Collections

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's film released on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's film, which opened on January 25, stands at Rs 114.50 crore, reports Box Office India. SRK's film clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Raees, however, stands ahead of Kaabil. On Friday, Raees made around Rs 2.75 crore and the collections dropped around 35%, reported Box Office India. The report blames the deduction in screens for the drop in collection. Box Office India report states week-wide breakup of Raees: First Week - Rs 1,11,75,00,000, Second Friday - 2,75,00,000. The total amounts to Rs 1,14,50,00,000. Raees features SRK as Raees Alam, a boot-legger in the dry state of Gujarat.

According to Box Office India, Raees has done very well in the Overseas markets with business of Rs 226 Crore in its extended first week. The film will probably be the second-highest grossing Shahrukh Khan film after Dilwale.

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Raees plays Shah Rukh's wife in the film. In an interview to news agency PTI, she said, "Raees is releasing soon in Pakistan and believe me, everybody is waiting for the film just like people had waited all over the world, and I believe that it is going to do amazing business here." Sharing the experience of working with Shah Rukh, Mahira, 32, told PTI, "I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I used to wish I wasn't a big Shah Rukh fan. It was scary but it got better, especially after we shot the song Zaalima. Working with him is a dream come true. Nothing short of that."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop and Raanjhanaa actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays accomplice to Raees Alam in the film.
 

