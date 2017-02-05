Raees Box Office Collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Has An 'Average' Saturday

Raees opened at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25. Both the films cashed on the extended weekend holiday during Republic Day. The business of Raees, as per Box Office India's statistics is as follows: First Week - 1,11,75,00,000 (nine days), Friday - 2,75,00,000, Saturday - 4,00,00,000 and Second Weekend - 6,75,00,000 (two days).
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who plays his wife. SRK plays Raees Alam, a liquor baron of Gujarat and Nawazuddin Siddiqui features as a cop, who tries to bring down Raees' business down. Sunny Leone features in a special dance number Laila Main Laila, a remixed version of Zeenat Aman's 1980's song.
Raees was promoted by the makers of the film and Shah Rukh Khan on a large scale. Team Raees even promoted the film through rail. Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.