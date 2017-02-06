Raees Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Registers 'Big Drop'

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan
's much-anticipated film Raees
had a big drop in collections in the second weekend, reported Box Office India
. The report states that the collections in the second weekend are Rs 11.75 crore. Now, the film current total stands at Rs 121.50 crore. Box Office India
suggests that drop in collections is nearly 75%. The second weekend collections are not much better than SRK's last film Dear Zindagi
, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Raees
features Shah Rukh Khan, 51, as boot-legger, who operates in the dry state of Gujarat. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress of Mahira Khan. On Monday, it was reported that the film may not release in Pakistan. Pakistan's censor board reportedly declared Raees "unfit for public exhibition across the country
."Raees
clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
on January 25. SRK's film stands ahead of Hrithik's. However, Box Office India
reported that for the first time on Sunday, Raees
had lower collections than Kaabil
. The business of Raees
as per Box Office India
is: First Week - Rs 1.10 crore (nine days), Friday - Rs 2.75 crore, Saturday - Rs 4 crore, Sunday - Rs 4.75 and in the second weekend - Rs 11.50 crore approximately.Raees
is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment. The film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sunny Leone features in a special dance number Laila Main Lala
. Last week, Team Raees
celebrated the film's success party on a large scale.