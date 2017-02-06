Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raees Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Registers 'Big Drop'

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees collected Rs 11.75 crore in the second weekend. The drop in collections is reportedly 75%

  | February 06, 2017 19:37 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's much-anticipated film Raees had a big drop in collections in the second weekend, reported Box Office India. The report states that the collections in the second weekend are Rs 11.75 crore. Now, the film current total stands at Rs 121.50 crore. Box Office India suggests that drop in collections is nearly 75%. The second weekend collections are not much better than SRK's last film Dear Zindagi, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Raees features Shah Rukh Khan, 51, as boot-legger, who operates in the dry state of Gujarat. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress of Mahira Khan. On Monday, it was reported that the film may not release in Pakistan. Pakistan's censor board reportedly declared Raees "unfit for public exhibition across the country."

Raees clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25. SRK's film stands ahead of Hrithik's. However, Box Office India reported that for the first time on Sunday, Raees had lower collections than Kaabil. The business of Raees as per Box Office India is: First Week - Rs 1.10 crore (nine days), Friday - Rs 2.75 crore, Saturday - Rs 4 crore, Sunday - Rs 4.75 and in the second weekend - Rs 11.50 crore approximately.

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment. The film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sunny Leone features in a special dance number Laila Main Lala. Last week, Team Raees celebrated the film's success party on a large scale.
 

Highlights

  • Raees' current total stands at Rs 121.50 crore
  • The film might not release in Pakistan now
  • Pakistani actress Mahira Khan makes her Bollywood debut with Raees
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement