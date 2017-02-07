Advertisement
Raees Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Little Progress

Raees Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan's Film will hold the position as the highest grossing film released in January

  | February 07, 2017 16:43 IST (New Delhi)
Box Office

Raees Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the film

Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama Raees has completed almost two weeks at the box office and has recorded a score of Rs 123 crores, including collections for day 13, reported Box Office India. Raees made a sum of Rs 1.3 crores on Monday, reported Box Office India. Raees is expected to surpass Airlift's box office collection on Tuesday - Akshay Kumar's Airlift hit screens over the Republic Day weekend last year, reported Box Office India. "The film will cross the business of last year's Republic Day week release Airlift," read the Box Office India report. Raees' box office performance witnessed a drop in collections by nearly 75% this week as reported by Box Office India but it will still hold the position as the highest grossing film released in January.

According to Box Office India, Raees is expected to make Rs 127 crores by the end of second week. The Box Office India report also added: "Dilwale release last Christmas grossed Rs 140 crore nett over that holiday period with a clash." Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale had a box office collision with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani in December 2015.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hit screens on January 25, when it clashed with Hrithik Roshan's crime thriller Kaabil. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film has witnessed a drop by 62.50% percent and gathered a box office score of Rs 79 crores, reported Box Office India.

Raees, which marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, has reportedly been banned from release in Pakistan. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees Alam while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Raees' accomplice and Mahira is cast as Raees' wife.
 

