Raees Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Little Progress

According to Box Office India, Raees is expected to make Rs 127 crores by the end of second week. The Box Office India report also added: "Dilwale release last Christmas grossed Rs 140 crore nett over that holiday period with a clash." Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale had a box office collision with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani in December 2015.
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hit screens on January 25, when it clashed with Hrithik Roshan's crime thriller Kaabil. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film has witnessed a drop by 62.50% percent and gathered a box office score of Rs 79 crores, reported Box Office India.
Raees, which marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, has reportedly been banned from release in Pakistan. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees Alam while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Raees' accomplice and Mahira is cast as Raees' wife.