Raees Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Has Made 125 Crore So Far

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan's film has reportedly collected Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan

  | February 08, 2017 15:30 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor baron

Shah Rukh Khan's gangster drama Raees has become the highest January grosser ever after fourteen days of its run, reported Box Office India. The film's current total stands at Rs 125 crore, reports Box Office India, which also stated that the Rahul Dholakia-directed film has collected Rs 250 crore worldwide , which is similar to what Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil earned worldwide. Box Office India forecasts that Raees' worldwide collection can possibly increase to Rs 275 crore. The film clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25 after multiple date and time changes. Week-wise business of Raees as per Box Office India is as follows: First Week (nine days)- Rs 1.10 crore and second week- Rs 14.25 crore.

Raees marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The film has reportedly been banned in Pakistan after the country's censor board declared the film "unfit for public exhibition across the country."

Box Office India states that there was a shortfall of about nearly 45 crore in the first week and hence, the total collections won't increase much.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui features as a cop in Raees, who tries to bring down SRK's liquor business. Shah Rukh plays the titular Raees Alam, fondly called as Raees bhai. Mahira features as his wife Aasiya.

Before the ban on Raees' release in Pakistan, Mahira Khan had said that the people of her country are waiting for the film and asking her about the release.

Raees was one of the most-anticipated films of Shah Rukh Khan, who last featured in Dear Zindagi.
 

Highlights

  • Reportedly, Raees' worldwide collection would increase to Rs 275 crore
  • Raees made Rs 14.25 crore in the second week
  • Raees has reportedly been banned in Pakistan
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

