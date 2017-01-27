Advertisement
Raees Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Rs 26 Crore

Raees Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film has made Rs 46.72 crore so far

  January 27, 2017 12:00 IST (New Delhi)
Raees Box Office

Raees Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film performed better on Day 2

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is unstoppable at the box office. The film made Rs 46.72 crore by the end of second day of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, released on Wednesday. On Republic alone it collected Rs 26.30 crore. Raees made a whopping 20.42 crore on Day 1 while Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which releases on the same day made Rs 10.43 crore on the same day. Raees also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Taran Adarsh tweeted day-wise breakup of Raees' collection
 

Film distributors and Trade analysts predicts that business for both Raees and Kaabil will grow on Republic Day. Film distributor Akshay Rathi told news agency PTI: "It was a working Wednesday still both the films did well. Republic Day is the best day as its holiday for both the movies," he said.

Another distributor, Rajesh Thadani, told PTI that Raees opened in 3500 screens while Kaabil opened in 2700 screens. "The occupancy for Raaes was 60-70 percent yesterday while for Kaabil it was 25-35 percent occupancy. Today the morning shows were houseful for both the films," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, movie-goers loved watching Sunny Leone dance to Laila Main Laila on the big screen. Fan clubs shared multiple videos of audience dancing to the track in the theatres and Sunny Leone said she loved the "madness."

Watch Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila:
 


Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. He plays a liquor baron based out of Gujarat who only wants to excel in his choice of occupation. Mahira plays the role of Shah Rukh's wife while Nawazuddin plays a police officer who only wants to make things difficult for Raees.

Watch the trailer of Raees:
 


Raees is jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

(With PTI inputs)

