Raees Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Rs 26 Crore

Taran Adarsh tweeted day-wise breakup of Raees' collection
#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: 46.72 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017
Film distributors and Trade analysts predicts that business for both Raees and Kaabil will grow on Republic Day. Film distributor Akshay Rathi told news agency PTI: "It was a working Wednesday still both the films did well. Republic Day is the best day as its holiday for both the movies," he said.
Another distributor, Rajesh Thadani, told PTI that Raees opened in 3500 screens while Kaabil opened in 2700 screens. "The occupancy for Raaes was 60-70 percent yesterday while for Kaabil it was 25-35 percent occupancy. Today the morning shows were houseful for both the films," he told PTI.
Meanwhile, movie-goers loved watching Sunny Leone dance to Laila Main Laila on the big screen. Fan clubs shared multiple videos of audience dancing to the track in the theatres and Sunny Leone said she loved the "madness."
Watch Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila:
Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. He plays a liquor baron based out of Gujarat who only wants to excel in his choice of occupation. Mahira plays the role of Shah Rukh's wife while Nawazuddin plays a police officer who only wants to make things difficult for Raees.
Watch the trailer of Raees:
Raees is jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
(With PTI inputs)