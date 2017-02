Raees Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Stands At Rs 111.75 Crores

Shah Rukh Khan'shas completed nine days at the theatres and made Rs 111.75 crores at the box office, reported boxofficeindia released mid-week on January 25, when it clashed with starring Hrithik Roshan . Shah Rukh's gangster drama has stayed ahead of Kaabil since day one, and continues to lead the box office race with a difference of Rs 44 crores., which is Hrithik's first movie after box office dud, has scored Rs 67 crores, including collection figures for day nine, reported boxofficeindia . "was had a reasonable extended nine day first week of Rs 111.75 crores nett but collections have down a lot from Monday onward...," reported boxofficeindia According to boxofficeindia ' single-day performance at the box office has dipped by 30% - 35% from the beginning of this week whereas,'s box office score has dropped by 25%. boxofficeindia also predicts that at the end of week two, the box office numbers ofandmight come close to being similar aswas already at a better position since the two films released. "The drop in screens in second week is more forthanwith around 30-35% drop for the former and 25% drop for the latter but this is becauseis coming off a higher number," reported boxofficeindia has gone through multiple date and time changes -avoided a probable box office collision on with Salman Khan'son Eid last year and scheduled their film for the Republic Day weekend of this year. Later, January 25 was zeroed in for Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor smuggler Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed films, which also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Kaabil casts Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters, who are visually impaired. Directed by Sanjay Gupta,is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.