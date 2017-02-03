Raees Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Stands At Rs 111.75 Crores

According to boxofficeindia, Raees' single-day performance at the box office has dipped by 30% - 35% from the beginning of this week whereas, Kaabil's box office score has dropped by 25%. boxofficeindia also predicts that at the end of week two, the box office numbers of Kaabil and Raees might come close to being similar as Raees was already at a better position since the two films released. "The drop in screens in second week is more for Raees than Kaabil with around 30-35% drop for the former and 25% drop for the latter but this is because Raees is coming off a higher number," reported boxofficeindia.
Raees has gone through multiple date and time changes - Raees avoided a probable box office collision on with Salman Khan's Sultan on Eid last year and scheduled their film for the Republic Day weekend of this year. Later, January 25 was zeroed in for Raees.
Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor smuggler Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed films, which also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Kaabil casts Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters, who are visually impaired. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.