Raees Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Stands At Rs 111.75 Crores

Raees Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to lead the box office race with Rs 44 crores more than Kaabil

  | February 03, 2017 15:22 IST (New Delhi)
Raees Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the film

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has completed nine days at the theatres and made Rs 111.75 crores at the box office, reported boxofficeindia. Raees released mid-week on January 25, when it clashed with Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan. Shah Rukh's gangster drama has stayed ahead of Kaabil since day one, and continues to lead the box office race with a difference of Rs 44 crores. Kaabil, which is Hrithik's first movie after box office dud Mohenjo Daro, has scored Rs 67 crores, including collection figures for day nine, reported boxofficeindia. "Raees was had a reasonable extended nine day first week of Rs 111.75 crores nett but collections have down a lot from Monday onward...," reported boxofficeindia.

According to boxofficeindiaRaees' single-day performance at the box office has dipped by 30% - 35% from the beginning of this week whereas, Kaabil's box office score has dropped by 25%. boxofficeindia also predicts that at the end of week two, the box office numbers of Kaabil and Raees might come close to being similar as Raees was already at a better position since the two films released. "The drop in screens in second week is more for Raees than Kaabil with around 30-35% drop for the former and 25% drop for the latter but this is because Raees is coming off a higher number," reported boxofficeindia.

Raees has gone through multiple date and time changes - Raees avoided a probable box office collision on with Salman Khan's Sultan on Eid last year and scheduled their film for the Republic Day weekend of this year. Later, January 25 was zeroed in for Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan stars as liquor smuggler Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia-directed films, which also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Kaabil casts Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as characters, who are visually impaired. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

