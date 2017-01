Raees By Rail: Shah Rukh Khan Logged His Train Ride With Posts From Stations Along The Way

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye... pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Had such a warm mad welcome at Vapi. Now onto Surat. Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya Chaiyya....Ab Surat aa raha hoon. ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Thank u all the students...the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially...love u immensely & wish u the best. ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2017

Raees By Rail: Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai Central Station

Shah Rukh Khan's 18-hour train journey from Mumbai Central to New Delhi's Nizamuddin station promoting Raees has been documented on his Twitter account with posts from each stop he made on the way. SRK left Mumbai at 5.40 pm on Monday on the August Kranti Express. The 51-year-old star tweeted from Vapi, Valsad, Surat and Kota, posting video snippets of platforms crowded with fans waiting to welcome him. There is no post from Vadodara, where one person died after reportedly suffering a heart attack when police allegedly lathi-charged the crowd. From most other stops, SRK shared his interaction with fans, thanking them for waiting for him. First stop - Vapi in Maharashtra, where SRK distributed gifts to a crush of fans three tiers thick.From Vapi to Valsad and then Surat.The station at Kota was filled with young men and women.Shah Rukh Khan hasn't posted video of his stop at Sawai Madhopur so we'll show you a glimpse:As SRK waved to his cheering fans, actress Sunny Leone was inside the train , all bundled up and looking out of the window. Sunny appears in a a special song in Raees, a remix of Zeenat Aman's Laila from 1980 film Qurbani.Here are pictures of SRK boarding the train in Mumbai.Shah Rukh Khan told the press that he was "nervous and excited" about the journey. He hasn't been on a train ever since he first went to Mumbai from Delhi - except for one time with his kids and for scenes in his films., the film this journey is in aid of, opens tomorrow. It is directed by Rahul Dholakia, who is on the train with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone, and co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.