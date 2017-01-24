Raees By Rail: Shah Rukh Khan Logged His Train Ride With Posts From Stations Along The Way

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye... pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
Had such a warm mad welcome at Vapi. Now onto Surat. Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya Chaiyya....Ab Surat aa raha hoon.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
From Vapi to Valsad and then Surat.
All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017
The station at Kota was filled with young men and women.
Thank u all the students...the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially...love u immensely & wish u the best.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan hasn't posted video of his stop at Sawai Madhopur so we'll show you a glimpse:
As SRK waved to his cheering fans, actress Sunny Leone was inside the train, all bundled up and looking out of the window. Sunny appears in a a special song in Raees, a remix of Zeenat Aman's Laila from 1980 film Qurbani.
Train ride!! Almost to the final stop! Most amazing journey! @RaeesTheFilm@DanielWeber99@yofrankay@911Yusufpic.twitter.com/IdeP5kG1F8? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017
Here are pictures of SRK boarding the train in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan told the press that he was "nervous and excited" about the journey. He hasn't been on a train ever since he first went to Mumbai from Delhi - except for one time with his kids and for scenes in his films.
Raees, the film this journey is in aid of, opens tomorrow. It is directed by Rahul Dholakia, who is on the train with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone, and co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.