Raees, Kaabil In Theatres: What Hrithik Roshan Says About Piracy

Shah Rukh's Raees is way ahead of Hrithik's film in the race to box office glory. According to Box Office India, Raees stands at Rs 103.50 crores including collections for Day 7 while Kaabil has made Rs 61.50 crores so far. Ahead of the big box office clash, Hrithik told NDTV: "It doesn't matter to our friendship because there's communication and understanding. If there was no communication and understanding then there would be a problem. And so far, there has been no reason for me to doubt our friendship."
Here's proof:
Help us curb piracy guys. Anybody find links of Kaabil or Raaes pls let us know. Love u guys? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 31, 2017
Sanjay Gupta directs Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Kaabil, which also stars brothers Rohit and Ronit Roy as antagonists. Both Hrithik and Yami play visually impaired characters in the film - Hrithik plays video game developer Rohan Bhatnagar while Yami stars as piano artist Supriya. Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan produces the film.
In an interview with Times Of India after the trailer leak, Rakesh Roshan had said that Team Kaabil is prepared to be more careful during the film's release: "We had planned our marketing and PR strategy around the actual date of the trailer launch. Now everything had to be changed at the last minute. I'm shocked and saddened at this hacking or stealing or whatever it is. It's obviously with a malicious intent. What pleasure can someone get by doing this? It's just hurtful. But now we have upped the ante and are being even more vigilant around the movie release," said the Krrish director.
Raees casts Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees Alam, who operates in Gujarat. Mahira Khan plays the role of Raees' wife and Nawazuddin Siddiqui features as a cop. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan have co-starred in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....