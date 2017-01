Raees Promo: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Glimpse Of His Baniye Ka Dimaag

Raees bano, dimaag aur daring ke saath. #RaeesKaDimaagAurDaringhttps://t.co/LuQxJ7dm9u ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2017

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Raees , released a dialogue promo featuring SRK as Raees Alam. The promo gives a small idea about Raees Alam's life. Shah Rukh is seen in a conversation withactor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays Raees Alam's friend in the film. The duo talk about starting their own business as others are taking away the profit of their hard work. Shah Rukh then says then delivers the famous dialogue from the filmalso stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Mahira plays Raees Alam's love interest while Nawazuddin will be seen as a cop. The film releases on January 25 along with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Shah Rukh, 51, who plays the titular Raees Alam , a liquor baron, who operates in the dry state of Gujarat, shared the video on social media and wrote: "." A new song, Udi Udi Jaye , featuring Shah Rukh and Mahira, was released on Thursday. The superstar has performedfor the first time on big screen for. The song celebrates the romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira. Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is Mahira Khan's first Bollywood film. It is co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.