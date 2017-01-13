Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raees Promo: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Glimpse Of His Baniye Ka Dimaag

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan is seen talking about his business traits and how he can be successful with his baniye ka dimaag aur miyanbhai ki daring

  | January 13, 2017 22:51 IST (New Delhi)
Raees

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan features as Raees Alam in the film (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Raees, released a dialogue promo featuring SRK as Raees Alam. The promo gives a small idea about Raees Alam's life. Shah Rukh is seen in a conversation with Raanjhanaa actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays Raees Alam's friend in the film. The duo talk about starting their own business as others are taking away the profit of their hard work. Shah Rukh then says then delivers the famous dialogue from the film baniye ka dimaag aur miyanbhai ki daring dono hai apne paas. Raees also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Mahira plays Raees Alam's love interest while Nawazuddin will be seen as a cop. The film releases on January 25 along with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil.

Shah Rukh, 51, who plays the titular Raees Alam, a liquor baron, who operates in the dry state of Gujarat, shared the video on social media and wrote: "Raees bano, dimaag aur daring ke saath."
 


Watch the promo here:
 

A new song, Udi Udi Jaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Mahira, was released on Thursday. The superstar has performed garba for the first time on big screen for Udi Udi Jaye. The song celebrates the romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira.

Watch Shah Rukh and Mahira's Udi Udi Jaye here:
 


Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is Mahira Khan's first Bollywood film. It is co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
 

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh plays a liquor baraon in Raees
  • The film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  • Raees releases on January 25
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement