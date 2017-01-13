Raees Promo: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Glimpse Of His Baniye Ka Dimaag

Shah Rukh, 51, who plays the titular Raees Alam, a liquor baron, who operates in the dry state of Gujarat, shared the video on social media and wrote: "Raees bano, dimaag aur daring ke saath."
A new song, Udi Udi Jaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Mahira, was released on Thursday. The superstar has performed garba for the first time on big screen for Udi Udi Jaye. The song celebrates the romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira.
Watch Shah Rukh and Mahira's Udi Udi Jaye here:
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is Mahira Khan's first Bollywood film. It is co-produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.