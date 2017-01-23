Raees: Shah Rukh Khan Takes Mumbai-Delhi Train. Gets Massive Send-Off

Unsurprisingly, there was pandemonium on the platform. A massive crowd gave SRK a blockbuster send-off, cheering and shouting his name. He arrived escorted by security and boarded as the crowd chanted 'Shah Rukh, Shah Rukh.'
And just when we thought he was going to miss the train, there SRK was. Time, tide and trains wait for no man. Even Shah Rukh Khan, it seems, has to stick to the timetable.
Safe journey, SRK.
The 18-hour journey will terminate at New Delhi's Nizamuddin station tomorrow morning. On the way, SRK will alight at the stops to interact with waiting fans - he will get off at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Baroda, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura.
When he lived in Delhi as a young man, SRK used to travel by train all the time, he said. "I have some nice memories which I cherish. I went to Agra on a train from my first salary. I have also told this story before that when the train enters Mumbai it gets converted into a local and one can't take a single birth per person. So the passengers scolded us. When I was Delhi then I used to travel by train very often and of course also in DDLJ."
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featured a climactic scene in which Kajol's character sprints down the platfrom toward SRK's character, who is on a train that is leaving the station. Asked if he had known the train scene would become so iconic, Shah Rukh Khan said, "We had very little time and we were running. I had no idea that this scene would become iconic."
Rahul Dholakia and Ritesh Sidhwani, the director and producer of Raees, are travelling with SRK. The film, opening on Wednesday, stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raees Alam, a boot-legger in 1980s Gujarat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan co-star.