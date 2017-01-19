Raees: Shah Rukh Khan's Deadly New Dialogue - 'Sheron Ka Zamana Hota Hai'

Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. #SheronKaZamaana hota hai.https://t.co/gE1Q1gu5uQ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It is the one of the most-anticipated films of 2017 and releases on January 25, along with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil.
In an interview to news agency IANS, Nawazuddin, 42 appreciated Shah Rukh and said, "I enjoyed working with (Shah Rukh Khan) a lot because he works like an actor on set. In addition, that reflected on our performance as we have some crucial scenes in the film. He does not carry his stardom on set. He is very humble."
Actress Sunny Leone has also performed on a special dance number- remix of the Zeenat Aman's 1980 hit Laila O Laila. The other songs of Raees- Udi Udi Jaaye and O Zaalima have topped the chartbusters.