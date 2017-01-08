Raees: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Was Offered To Nawazuddin Siddiqui First?

While talking to NDTV exclusively during the promotions of his latest HaramKhor, Nawazuddin had an anecdote to share. "Shweta Tripathi my co-star in HaramKhor is responsible for me doing Raees. Shweta called me one day asking me whether I would be interested in a script that Rahul Dholakia had to offer. These were really early days and Shah Rukh Khan wasn't part of it yet," he said.
So does that mean that before Shah Rukh came into the 'picture' it was Nawazuddin who was the first choice to play Raees?
"That's something I would not want to get into at this point in time," said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor with a smile that revealed more than he intended to.
Raees was researched for more than four years before it finally took shape for a film which now stars Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rahul Dholakia the film will release on January 25.