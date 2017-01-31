Raees Star Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Amritsar With Son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at Sri Darbar Sahib:
At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017
Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani also accompanied Shah Rukh and AbRam and he to shared a picture on Instagram:
Earlier, Shah Rukh shared pictures from his Pune promotional trip for Raees:
Thank u Pune. Symbiosis students & all at the Seasons mall...and all following me on the roads. Go for Raees now! pic.twitter.com/fwRI8Wqsvq? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees released a day before Republic Day. In the film Shah Rukh plays a boot-legger, who has ingenious ways of expanding his business but often faces resistance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. Shah Rukh plays a lovable liquor baron who rises above everyone in the business and wins many hearts in the process. Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, also stars Zeeshan Ayyub. The film has a special song appearance by Sunny Leone.
The film released with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil which hasn't fared that well at the box office. The revenge drama film directed by Sanjay Gupta made Rs 58 crore in six days. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit and Rohit Roy. Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.