Raees Star Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Amritsar With Son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar with his son AbRam on Tuesday

  | January 31, 2017 23:15 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan shared an image with AbRam from Sri Darbar Sahib.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar with his son AbRam on Tuesday. The 51-year-old actor, whose film Raeesmade above Rs 98 crore since it released on January 25 tweeted an image with his youngest child from Sri Darbar Sahib and captioned the image: "At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar (sic)." Shah Rukh and Team Raees (minus Pakistani actress Mahira Khan) celebrated the film's success at a party in Mumbai on Monday. They opted for an alcohol-free party as it was Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at Sri Darbar Sahib:
 

Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani also accompanied Shah Rukh and AbRam and he to shared a picture on Instagram:
 
 

#amritsar #goldentemple #divine crowded yet most peaceful thank you

A photo posted by Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) on


Earlier, Shah Rukh shared pictures from his Pune promotional trip for Raees:
 

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees released a day before Republic Day. In the film Shah Rukh plays a boot-legger, who has ingenious ways of expanding his business but often faces resistance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. Shah Rukh plays a lovable liquor baron who rises above everyone in the business and wins many hearts in the process. Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, also stars Zeeshan Ayyub. The film has a special song appearance by Sunny Leone.

The film released with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil which hasn't fared that well at the box office. The revenge drama film directed by Sanjay Gupta made Rs 58 crore in six days. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit and Rohit Roy. Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

