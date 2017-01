Raees Star Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Amritsar With Son AbRam

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017

#amritsar #goldentemple #divine crowded yet most peaceful thank you A photo posted by Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Thank u Pune. Symbiosis students & all at the Seasons mall...and all following me on the roads. Go for Raees now! pic.twitter.com/fwRI8Wqsvq ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2017

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar with his son AbRam on Tuesday. The 51-year-old actor, whose film made above Rs 98 crore since it released on January 25 tweeted an image with his youngest child from Sri Darbar Sahib and captioned the image: "At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar (sic)." Shah Rukh and Team(minus Pakistani actress Mahira Khan) celebrated the film's success at a party in Mumbai on Monday. They opted for an alcohol-free party as it was Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30.Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at Sri Darbar Sahib:producer Ritesh Sidhwani also accompanied Shah Rukh and AbRam and he to shared a picture on Instagram:Earlier, Shah Rukh shared pictures from his Pune promotional trip forShah Rukh Khan'sreleased a day before Republic Day. In the film Shah Rukh plays a boot-legger, who has ingenious ways of expanding his business but often faces resistance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. Shah Rukh plays a lovable liquor baron who rises above everyone in the business and wins many hearts in the process., directed by Rahul Dholakia, also stars Zeeshan Ayyub. The film has a special song appearance by Sunny Leone.The film released with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil which hasn't fared that well at the box office . The revenge drama film directed by Sanjay Gupta made Rs 58 crore in six days. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit and Rohit Roy.is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.