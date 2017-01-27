Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raees: Sunny Leone's Song Laila Main Laila Is A Rage In Theatres, She Loves The "Madness"

Raees song Laila Main Laila picturised on Sunny Leone is movie-goers' favourite

  | January 27, 2017 10:25 IST (New Delhi)
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone appears in just one song in Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees released on Wednesday and since then fan clubs have shared videos of audience going berserk when Sunny Leone's dance number Laila Main Laila hits the screen. Sunny's song is a revamped version on 1980 film Qurbani track Laila O Laila which was picturized on Zeenat Aman. Laila Main Laila was the first song released by the makers of Raees in December last year and it had sent the Internet into an immediate meltdown back then. Sunny Leone, 35, is super thrilled and shared many of the videos on her Twitter page along excited comments.

Here's what happened when Laila Main Laila hit the screens:
 

Sunny Leone couldn't contain her excitement and tweeted:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, also congratulated Sunny for the phenomenal response to her song sequence and in a separate tweet promised to send Sunny a video of herself dancing to Laila Main Laila:
 

Sunny reverted saying:
 

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia opened to fantastic reviews and collected Rs 20.42 crore on the first day. The film is jointly produced by SRK, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film chronicles the story of Raees Alam, a liquor baron in Gujarat and his rise in the field of politics with hindrances from Superintendent of Police Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Reeas released alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which collected Rs 10. 43 crore on the first day. It is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan.

Highlights

  • Movie-goers are dancing to Sunny Leone's song in theatres
  • "Keep the madness going," tweeted Sunny Leone
  • Raees released on Wednesday and collected Rs 20 crore on Day 1
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement