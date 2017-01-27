Raees: Sunny Leone's Song Laila Main Laila Is A Rage In Theatres, She Loves The "Madness"

Here's what happened when Laila Main Laila hit the screens:
@iamsrk see Bhai what happened when Laila song start in theatre of Anand.... SRK Universe Anand.. @SunnyLeonepic.twitter.com/SD61Idvwa7? Prashant Srkian (@SRKsPrashant) January 26, 2017
Sunny Leone couldn't contain her excitement and tweeted:
Each video is better and better. Keep the madness going !!! Love you all!! https://t.co/QM5En2KyQM? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 26, 2017
I can watch this all day long !! Love you all !! https://t.co/6vhDQBzfXG? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 26, 2017
Love the madness https://t.co/Zr5hEVODl6? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 26, 2017
Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, also congratulated Sunny for the phenomenal response to her song sequence and in a separate tweet promised to send Sunny a video of herself dancing to Laila Main Laila:
Can't wait to watch this! Will send you a video of me dancing just like these fans ;) https://t.co/EUbvI2qUhB? Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 26, 2017
Sunny reverted saying:
Haha you better send it !!! You are going to love it on the big screen !!! Amazing !!! https://t.co/4W2ksASbSz? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 26, 2017
Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia opened to fantastic reviews and collected Rs 20.42 crore on the first day. The film is jointly produced by SRK, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
The film chronicles the story of Raees Alam, a liquor baron in Gujarat and his rise in the field of politics with hindrances from Superintendent of Police Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Reeas released alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which collected Rs 10. 43 crore on the first day. It is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan.