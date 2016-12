Raees Trailer To Aishwarya's Purple Lips: 10 Things To Remember 2016 By

A photo posted by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:48am PST

2016 was a lot of things but not dull, never dull. In the eventful 12 months that have passed, social media found plenty to tweet and post about. The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan'sreleased and went insanely viral; the first look of Rajinikanth'swas given a blockbuster reception; a TV interview prompted Bollywood to champion Sunny Leone; celebrities loved and lost; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips jammed social media traffic; and a phenomenon called HiddleSwift befuddled the world. As we prep for 2017, here are 10 things that happened in 2016 that we'll never forget. Happy new year, from us.The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new filmreleased last month and instantly went crazy viral. By the end of 25 hours, it had received 12 million views across YouTube and social media., opening next month, stars SRK as the titular Raees Alam, a liquor baron in Gujarat. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan co-star.The first look of Rajinikanth'swas launched in a grand event superintended by Salman Khan. The posters of the film featured Rajinikanth as Chitti the robot and Akshay Kumar as the fearsome Dr Richard, a scientist of alarming appearance with feathered eyebrows and talon-like nails.Never before in her four years in Bollywood had Sunny Leone received the sort of validation that she did after handling a difficult TV interview widely slammed as sexist and judgmental. The 35-year-old actress was asked sneering questions about her past career in adult films and was praised for answering with dignity. Celebrities rushed to her defence and to claim her as one of their own - none more so than Aamir Khan who was invoked in the interview . Would Aamir ever work with you, Sunny was asked. Yes, I would, he tweeted, answering on her behalf. Later in the year, Aamir met Sunny and her husband for lunch, invited her to his Diwali party and a special screening of, and lent her his acting coach. Brangelina are divorcing . Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are divorcing. Farhan and Adhuna are divorcing. George and Amal Clooney might be divorcing. Arbaaz and Malaika are separated. Ranbir and Katrina broke up. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande split up. Kamal Haasan and Gautami ended their relationship. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are no longer together. And that's only the tip of the iceberg. Thankfully, Anushka and Virat broke up but got back together.It appears that you don't have to look a certain way to be trolled for the way you look. Fardeen Khan was trolled for gaining kilos , Zarine Khan wrote about being ridiculed she put on weight for her first film and Sridevi's teenaged daughter Khushi slammed haters saying, "I don't care if you think my stomach pops out or of I don't fit into your idea of beautiful."After Radhika Apte'swent viral last year, short films took over YouTube in this. From, starring Aditi Rao Hydari as a modern Draupadi, to, featuring Radhika and Manoj Bajpayee, short films were established as legit, a genre that actors like Naseeruddin Shah are breaking into.A Badshah-led trend remixed several old songs in 2016 versions, some admirable and others not. Amar Arshi's Punjabi hitwas updated forfromwas redone for SRK's; the Amitabh Bachchan hitwas renewed as; Ninetes blockbusterwas definitely downgraded as's; and ending the year on a high note wasfeaturing Sunny Leone, a reworking of Zeenat Aman'sfromAishwarya Rai Bachchan's oddly-coloured lips were definitely the 2016 moment we want to unsee . Often criricised for not taking risks on the red carpet, Aishwarya took one with a vengeance and paired a flowered Rami Kadi dress with bright purple lips at the Cannes Film Festival. The colour may have popped off-camera but it photographed weird. Her purple pout was arguable the actress' most-discussed fashion moment - certainly her most talked about Cannes look. Social media shredded the lip colour and Amul created one of its famous ads but Aishwarya later said, "I know there are memes but I'm loving every moment."There are only so many big dates in the year and all of Bollywood wants a slice of the festive pie. One major box office collision was averted this year - SRK'swas rescheduled so that Salman Khan'scould release on Eid unopposed - but two other clashes set off fireworks. The August 15 weekend was mise en scene for Akshay Kumar'svs Hrithik Roshan'sand there was a clear winner -soared while, mocked for being inauthentic, tanked. Come Diwali, the Karan Johar-directedand Ajay Devgn'sopened together, the final showdown in a controversy that saw Ajay accuse Karan's film of having paid money to be tweeted about. 2017 will also begin with a box office bang will release on January 25, alongside the luckless Hrithik'sSurely this was the celebrity story of the year. An apparent - very apparent, photos were definitely involved - romance between actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Taylor Swift burnt briefly like a candle in the wind. For three months, they were everywhere - in Rhode Island and the Vatican and the English town where Tom's family lives.Much was reported, more was speculated - chiefly, whether or not HiddleSwift were actually HiddleSwindle, an elaborate scam in the aid of a new music video for Taylor. When they broke up three months later, it was not without consequence. A sigh of relief was breathed by fans of Tom Hiddleston but it seemed that his credibility (and chances of being the next James Bond) had been dented beyond repair. Taylor probably got a new song out of it, though. On the sidelines of the baffling HiddleSwift affair, a picture of actor Ryan Reynolds looking incredibly uncomfortable at Taylor's July 4 party went viral.