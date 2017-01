Raees Vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Posts Wonderful Message For Shah Rukh Khan

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. ? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

It's battlefield box office today and one of the two stars involved has posted a wonderful message for the other. Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil meets Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in a clash of titans and this morning, Hrithik tweeted this to SRK: "Today as a mentor I am sure you will inspire me again withand as a student I hope you are proud of me with." All along, Hrithik has staunchly insisted that his friendship with SRK will survivevs. This tweet will probably ensure that it does.andreleased this morning after multiple date and time changes. This is what Hrithik tweeted:Response awaited from SRK. Hrithik is known to handle box office conflicts with grace. Last year, when his filmhad to compete with Akshay Kumar's, he tweeted to the other actor:Shah Rukh Khan, 51, and Hrithik Roshan, 43, first worked together in 1995 film, on which Hrithik served as assistant director to his father Rakesh Roshan. Some weekends ago, Karan Arjun co-star Salman Khan tweeted this:SRK and Hrithik later co-starred in Karan Johar'svssnowballed after it appeared that Shah Rukh Khan's film was deliberately rescheduling itself to match's date. It backed down from a clash with Salman'slast July and picked January 26, already booked by Hrithik Roshan's film . Whenannounced it would advance itself to the day before,said it would do the same. For a while, a few hours separated the first shows of the films withslated for the morning andfor the evening. Then,revised it's time as well and the movies released in the same slot today.is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-stars Yami Gautam. Raees, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan , is directed by Rahul Dholakia.