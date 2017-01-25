Raees Vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Posts Wonderful Message For Shah Rukh Khan

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017
Response awaited from SRK.
Hrithik is known to handle box office conflicts with grace. Last year, when his film Mohenjo Daro had to compete with Akshay Kumar's Rustom, he tweeted to the other actor:
Congrats @akshaykumar . Loved the #rustom trailer. Good choices maketh d man. I'm sure u agree @mrsfunnybones :) God bless? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 30, 2016
Shah Rukh Khan, 51, and Hrithik Roshan, 43, first worked together in 1995 film Karan Arjun, on which Hrithik served as assistant director to his father Rakesh Roshan. Some weekends ago, Karan Arjun co-star Salman Khan tweeted this:
Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH@iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017
SRK and Hrithik later co-starred in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Raees vs Kaabil snowballed after it appeared that Shah Rukh Khan's film was deliberately rescheduling itself to match Kaabil's date. It backed down from a clash with Salman's Sultan last July and picked January 26, already booked by Hrithik Roshan's film. When Kaabil announced it would advance itself to the day before, Raees said it would do the same. For a while, a few hours separated the first shows of the films with Raees slated for the morning and Kaabil for the evening. Then, Kaabil revised it's time as well and the movies released in the same slot today.
Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-stars Yami Gautam. Raees, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, is directed by Rahul Dholakia.