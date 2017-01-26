Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Says The Clash Will Be A "Lesson"

Of his father's career graph, Hrithik told IANS that he's extremely proud of his father and added that his Mr Roshan doesn't need anyone's support to take his legacy forward. "My father has a spirit (that) is undying. He doesn't need anyone to take his legacy forward. He will live for forever and he is going to be working forever. He is somebody who has built everything on his own, and he will continue doing that," Hrithik told IANS.
Hrithik debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Together the father-son duo also made Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. Hrithik says he is happy to work with him again. "I am always here working (with him) as a team. I am sure that he is going to go on for the next 20-30 years. He will continue making movies. That question (of carrying forward his legacy) is premature," he told IANS.
Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
(With IANS Inputs)