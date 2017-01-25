Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan Says He's 'Rahul, Never Marred Anyone's Release'

Despite Mr Roshan's allegations that Raees deliberately changed its date (and it did seem like that when Raees announced it would advance itself to match Kaabil), Shah Rukh Khan told NDTV that he wished the clash could have been avoided. He also said that if there were more cinemas available, it wouldn't matter if more than one film released. A box office clash means that single screens have to choose which films to allocate more running time to.
"I always say, wish they were more theatres and then two films can release. Since I am a veteran, I understand the business. Second, you wish it didn't happen and third, there are four to five days free in a long weekend so more choice to the audience As a film industry person let me tell you the film industry will make the same amount of money. Individual producers may have to divide their take. I wish everyone the best," SRK said.
Shah Rukh Khan plays a liquor baron in Raees, which co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam play a visually-challenged couple in Kaabil.