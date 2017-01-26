Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Ahead' Of Hrithik Roshan's

Box Office India report also states that Raees took a huge lead against Kaabil in the morning shows on January 25. "Raees took one of the best openings for a Shah Rukh Khan film in recent times."
Here's a recap of Raees and Kaabil's clash.
Raees was earlier scheduled to release on the Eid weekend of July 2016. However, SRK rescheduled the release due to Salman Khan's Sultan and announced that the film would release on January 26, 2017. Just a couple of days before the trailer of Raees was unveiled, Team Kaabil declared that they would bring their release forward to the evening of January 25. Then, SRK on the launch of Raees trailer revealed that his film would now release to the morning of January 25. Last week, Kaabil's producer Rakesh Roshan announced that their film too would open on the morning of January 25.
Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have co-starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Raees is a story of a liquor baron Raees Alam, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who plays SRK's wife. Nawazuddin Siddiqui features as an IPS officer. Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia. Kaabil's cast includes Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. Hrithik plays the role of a visually impaired man, who seeks revenge for his wife (Yami Gautam's) murder. Both the films have received positive reviews so far.