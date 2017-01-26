Advertisement
Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Ahead' Of Hrithik Roshan's

Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's film released on January 25 after multiple date and time changes. SRK's film is reportedly ahead of Hrithik's at the box office

Raees Vs Kaabil

Raees and Kaabil released on Wednesday (Courtesy: SRKsSoul, hrithikroshanworld)

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees met Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil in a clash of titans on January 25. Both the films hit the screens after multiple date and time changes. SRK's Raees is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. And Hrithik's Kaabil is an important film for the actor after the box office debacle of Mohenjo Daro. However, the clash is one-sided, as on Day 1, Raees took the lead. Box Office India's early estimates assume that SRK's film will make around Rs 21 crore and Hrithik's film would go up to Rs 7.50 crore nett. The report states that the business of these two films will be further determined on how they perform on January 26 (Republic Day) holiday and further on the weekend.

Box Office India report also states that Raees took a huge lead against Kaabil in the morning shows on January 25. "Raees took one of the best openings for a Shah Rukh Khan film in recent times."

Here's a recap of Raees and Kaabil's clash.

Raees was earlier scheduled to release on the Eid weekend of July 2016. However, SRK rescheduled the release due to Salman Khan's Sultan and announced that the film would release on January 26, 2017. Just a couple of days before the trailer of Raees was unveiled, Team Kaabil declared that they would bring their release forward to the evening of January 25. Then, SRK on the launch of Raees trailer revealed that his film would now release to the morning of January 25. Last week, Kaabil's producer Rakesh Roshan announced that their film too would open on the morning of January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have co-starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Raees is a story of a liquor baron Raees Alam, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who plays SRK's wife. Nawazuddin Siddiqui features as an IPS officer. Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia. Kaabil's cast includes Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. Hrithik plays the role of a visually impaired man, who seeks revenge for his wife (Yami Gautam's) murder. Both the films have received positive reviews so far.
 

