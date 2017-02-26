Advertisement
Rahul Khanna Trends On Twitter, Courtesy His 'Break-Up' After Two Decades

Rahul Khanna's break-up note is not really what you are thinking. It has been written to his favourite airlines because they lost his luggage

  | February 26, 2017 23:18 IST (New Delhi)
Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

Actor Rahul Khanna has recently became an Internet sensation, courtesy his break-up with 'B.A.' Rahul's Twitter post on his break-up swiftly went viral, where he wrote, "I gave you my heart but you let me down, then lied & cheated. And that's why we're breaking up." In his tweet, the 44-year-old actor has also shared a link to his blogpost, where Rahul wrote a break-up letter to an airlines company. It reads: "Can you believe we've been together well over two decades now? How time flies. I'm not sure if you know this, but you were my first." Last year in June, Rahul was Internet's favourite because at some point in his social media life, he was in the habit of replying to direct messages or DMs received.

See Rahul Khanna's break-up tweet:
 
 

In his note to 'B.A,' Rahul further writes, "It was with you that, as a nervous teenager on my way to college, I did it for the first time-traveled on my own. It was so exciting-I felt like a grown man. I can still hear your roar as we both took off. Being inside you just felt right. Ever since then, you've had my heart." It seems that the airline has misplaced his luggage some 10 months back, and no action has been taken so far. In his blogpost, the Love Aaj Kal mentioned about the callous attitude of the airline towards his calls and luggage. "It's been nearly ten months, you still haven't returned my possessions and seem inexplicably defensive whenever I ask for any kind of information. You won't take my calls, you ignore my messages, you refuse to answer my questions. What went wrong between us? Was it something I said?"

Interestingly, Twitter gave Rahul some of the best suggestions. Here are a few:
 
 
 

Rahul Khanna, son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna and brother of Akshaye Khanna, is the star of films such as 1947 Earth, Love Aaj Kal and Bollywood/Hollywood. He was last seen in 2013 film Fireflies.
 

