Rahul Khanna Trends On Twitter, Courtesy His 'Break-Up' After Two Decades

See Rahul Khanna's break-up tweet:
I gave you my heart but you let me down, then lied & cheated. And that's why we're breaking up. https://t.co/TgyY73EFTm? Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 25, 2017
Breaking up sucks. Especially when you've been together for over two decades.? Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 25, 2017
In his note to 'B.A,' Rahul further writes, "It was with you that, as a nervous teenager on my way to college, I did it for the first time-traveled on my own. It was so exciting-I felt like a grown man. I can still hear your roar as we both took off. Being inside you just felt right. Ever since then, you've had my heart." It seems that the airline has misplaced his luggage some 10 months back, and no action has been taken so far. In his blogpost, the Love Aaj Kal mentioned about the callous attitude of the airline towards his calls and luggage. "It's been nearly ten months, you still haven't returned my possessions and seem inexplicably defensive whenever I ask for any kind of information. You won't take my calls, you ignore my messages, you refuse to answer my questions. What went wrong between us? Was it something I said?"
Interestingly, Twitter gave Rahul some of the best suggestions. Here are a few:
@R_Khanna bro old monk is a good healer in my view!!!!? Chirag Bhatia (@ChiragBhatia15) February 25, 2017
@R_Khanna Oh! I can be the shoulder? Riya (@gulabiglares) February 25, 2017
Rahul Khanna, son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna and brother of Akshaye Khanna, is the star of films such as 1947 Earth, Love Aaj Kal and Bollywood/Hollywood. He was last seen in 2013 film Fireflies.