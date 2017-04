Rajinikanth, Who Rarely Tweets, Wishes Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams

Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless. ? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 18, 2017

Superstar Rajinikanth gave his best wishes to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's upcoming biopic. On Wednesday, theactor tweeted: "Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless. (sic)" Sachin released the trailer of his film recently and it was an instant success. Sachin, replying to Rajinikanth's tweet, shared the trailer of his film in Tamil and wrote: "Thank you Thalaiva. Hope you enjoy this in Tamil. (sic)" The film is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker James Erskine and it featured Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and former colleague Mahendra Singh Dhoni.In, audience will get to know the story of the rise of the ace cricketer narrated by Sachin, who also stars as himself in the later part of the film.is a biographical documentary film which features Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar and also Virender Sehwag.Watch the trailer ofApart from Hindi and Tamil,will also release in Marathi . Producer Ravi Bhagchandka told Mid-Day : "Before we started shooting the film, we decided it would be a great idea if the film was made in Sachin's mother tongue, lending a local flavour to the film." Sachin Tendulkar also recorded a song for the film with singer Sonu Nigam. He unveiled the songearlier in April. The film will hit the screens on May 26.Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 and he currently mentors Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.