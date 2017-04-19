Rajinikanth, Who Rarely Tweets, Wishes Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams

Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless.? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 18, 2017
Thank you Thalaiva. Hope you enjoy this in Tamil. @superstarrajini#TamilTrailerhttps://t.co/eeUpqIA8mWhttps://t.co/x75DK1LpmJ? sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2017
In Sachin: A Billion Dreams, audience will get to know the story of the rise of the ace cricketer narrated by Sachin, who also stars as himself in the later part of the film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a biographical documentary film which features Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar and also Virender Sehwag.
Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams:
Apart from Hindi and Tamil, Sachin: A Billion Dreams will also release in Marathi. Producer Ravi Bhagchandka told Mid-Day: "Before we started shooting the film, we decided it would be a great idea if the film was made in Sachin's mother tongue, lending a local flavour to the film." Sachin Tendulkar also recorded a song for the film with singer Sonu Nigam. He unveiled the song Cricket Wali Beat earlier in April. The film will hit the screens on May 26.
Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 and he currently mentors Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.