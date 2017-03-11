Rajkummar Rao's Trapped Won't Have An Interval. Here's Why

"Earlier, it was Aamir Khan production's 'Dhobi Ghat' to have a non-interval screening in theaters. I am extremely happy and thankful to all our exhibition partners for screening the film in this seamless way," he added.
The film's trailer released last month and was an instant hit with Bollywood insiders, critics and movi-goers. Rajkummar Rao's survival tale looked intriguing. The actor had put in tremendous effort to prepare of the role. Earlier, Rajkummar told news agency PTI that he survived on coffee and carrots for 20-odd days to look the part. "It was physically and mentally exhausting for me to live in that space for almost 18-20 days, to eat nothing. Trust me, it's scary to hell. If you don't eat for two days you feel so frustrated, angry on everything," he said.
Watch the trailer of Trapped:
Rajkummar Rao has signed up for a number of projects after Trapped, which include films like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi and Ittefaq.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)