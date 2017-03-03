Ram Gopal Varma Trolls Tiger Shroff, Shames Him For Posing Like A 'Bikini Babe'

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups pic.twitter.com/aKZMV4YgOW? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don't ever pose in a Urmilaish way pic.twitter.com/Y2GA00Bqw0? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
There was also an attempt to buy himself some insurance against his graceless comments:
Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
Ram Gopal Varma's early cinematic achievements - he made Satya and Rangeela - have all but been eclipsed by his recent work (notable failures include his remake of Sholay) and his activities on Twitter, where he often rants against colleagues, sometimes for days. He recently trolled Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi over a poster of his film Khaidi No 1 and has engaged in battle with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a former protege.
In a rare moment of humility, RGV said at the launch of the trailer of Sarkar 3 that he regrets most of the films he has made with Amitabh Bachchan. "Except for Sarkar, I regret all the films. We created the best of franchise with this... Many directors including me take him for granted and we get confused with the actor, the superstar and the image. I almost regret every character," he said, reported news agency PTI.
The moment appears to have passed.
Jackie Shroff stars with Mr Bachchan in Sarkar 3, opening on April 7. Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his next film Munna Michael, opposite Sana Saeed.