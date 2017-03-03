Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ram Gopal Varma Trolls Tiger Shroff, Shames Him For Posing Like A 'Bikini Babe'

On Tiger Shroff's birthday, Ram Gopal Varma advised him to learn 'machoism' from his father in a series of offensive tweets

  | March 03, 2017 19:21 IST (New Delhi)
Ram Gopal Varma

Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi

In a contest of offensive tweets between filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan, it would be difficult to pick a winning troll. The default setting of RGV's Twitter personality is plainly 'rude' and his latest target is actor Tiger Shroff, whose birthday it was yesterday. RGV trolled the birthday boy with a series of tweets, each more insulting than the other. Tiger, now 27, is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, who stars in Ram Gopal Varma's new film Sarkar 3. In his tweets, RGV shames Tiger, a martial arts enthusiast, for posing in a still from his film Baaghi like a 'bikini babe' and advises him to learn 'machoism' from his father. "Truly real men like Bruce Lee and Jackie Shroff don't ever pose in an Urmilaish way," wrote RGV, managing in one fell tweet to insult both Tiger Shroff and actress Urmila Matondkar who RGV directed in films like Kaun and Bhoot.
 

 
 
 


There was also an attempt to buy himself some insurance against his graceless comments:
 


Ram Gopal Varma's early cinematic achievements - he made Satya and Rangeela - have all but been eclipsed by his recent work (notable failures include his remake of Sholay) and his activities on Twitter, where he often rants against colleagues, sometimes for days. He recently trolled Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi over a poster of his film Khaidi No 1 and has engaged in battle with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a former protege.

In a rare moment of humility, RGV said at the launch of the trailer of Sarkar 3 that he regrets most of the films he has made with Amitabh Bachchan. "Except for Sarkar, I regret all the films. We created the best of franchise with this... Many directors including me take him for granted and we get confused with the actor, the superstar and the image. I almost regret every character," he said, reported news agency PTI.

The moment appears to have passed.

Jackie Shroff stars with Mr Bachchan in Sarkar 3, opening on April 7. Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his next film Munna Michael, opposite Sana Saeed.
 

Highlights

  • RGV shames Tiger for posing in a still from his film Baaghi
  • 'Truly real men like Bruce Lee don't pose in an Urmilaish way,' wrote RGV
  • Tiger is the son of Jackie Shroff, who stars in RGV's Sarkar 3
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement