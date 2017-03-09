Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet On Sunny Leone: Complaint filed against The Director

Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day? ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women's day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women on atleast #MensDay should not nag or scream and atleast give some freedom to men ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

On behalf of all men I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I don't know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

If u don't apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeakshttps://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio https://t.co/c280uVJ8vH ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017