Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet On Sunny Leone: Complaint filed against The Director

A complaint was filed by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa against Ram Gopal Varma for posting offensive tweet against actress Sunny Leone on International Women's Day

  | March 09, 2017 16:40 IST (New Delhi)
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma and Sunny Leone photographed in Mumbai

A complaint has been filed against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over his offensive tweet on actress Sunny Leone, reported news agency PTI. The police complaint was filed by activist Vishaka Mhambre in Goa on Wednesday evening demanding that the 54-year-old director should be booked under Cyber laws and section 292 of IPC. "Such obscene well wishes have caused great insult to all women," reads the complaint filed by the organisation, PTI reports. On International Women's Day (March 8), RGV posted a series of tweets, which began by asking, "Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day?" The final post was an offensive tweet insulting Sunny, which read: "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives."

Here's what Ram Gopal Varma's posted:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Of the police complaint, RGV said he will file a counter suit against Ms Vishakha for "disrespecting 18 lakh followers of Sunny Leone, reported PTI.

The Sarkar 3 director, known for his unbridled tweets, later got engaged in a war of words with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Twitter, when the politician asked him to apologise or "face the consequences." To which, the director replied, "If you don't apologise to threat of taking law into your own hands, will formally register complaint, so let me know. Please note."
 
 

It didn't stop there, further, RGV shared a screen-shot of Mr Awhad's Twitter bio where he had mentioned "right or wrong, I express what I feel" and tweeted, "Right or wrong @Awhadspeaks expresses his feeling but when others do he will take law into his hands WAHH! God save this country's democracy."

Meanwhile, Congress demanded that the Maharashtra government and State Women's Commission file an FIR against the filmmaker for his "sexist" remarks, reports PTI.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently awaits the release of his film Sarkar 3, the third in Sarkar series featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. The film releases on April 7.
(With PTI inputs)

