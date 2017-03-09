Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet On Sunny Leone: Complaint filed against The Director

Here's what Ram Gopal Varma's posted:
Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day?? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Women's day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Women on atleast #MensDay should not nag or scream and atleast give some freedom to men? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
On behalf of all men I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
I don't know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Of the police complaint, RGV said he will file a counter suit against Ms Vishakha for "disrespecting 18 lakh followers of Sunny Leone, reported PTI.
The Sarkar 3 director, known for his unbridled tweets, later got engaged in a war of words with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Twitter, when the politician asked him to apologise or "face the consequences." To which, the director replied, "If you don't apologise to threat of taking law into your own hands, will formally register complaint, so let me know. Please note."
If u don't apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeakshttps://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio https://t.co/c280uVJ8vH? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
It didn't stop there, further, RGV shared a screen-shot of Mr Awhad's Twitter bio where he had mentioned "right or wrong, I express what I feel" and tweeted, "Right or wrong @Awhadspeaks expresses his feeling but when others do he will take law into his hands WAHH! God save this country's democracy."
Meanwhile, Congress demanded that the Maharashtra government and State Women's Commission file an FIR against the filmmaker for his "sexist" remarks, reports PTI.
Ram Gopal Varma is currently awaits the release of his film Sarkar 3, the third in Sarkar series featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. The film releases on April 7.
(With PTI inputs)