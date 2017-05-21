Rambo: Sylvester Stallone's 'Sure' Tiger Shroff Will Put His 'Heart And Soul Into It'

He wrote: "Some people like to read into words and twist them. Good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching, oh, for the record, I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams." In another post he said: "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars. Eye of the Tiger. I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."
Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter:
There will always and only be ONE "eye of the tiger" for us cubs you rule the jungle! Thank you so much sir! @TheSlyStallonehttps://t.co/9SQi9Kzujr? Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 21, 2017
Here's what Mr Stallone posted initially:
And Tiger replied:
Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down u r irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone#RamboRemakehttps://t.co/A55zcoj5Kr? Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 19, 2017
Tiger Shroff's Rambo will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier made Bang Bang! (Hindi version of Tom Cruise's Knight And Day) with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in lead.
Of the Rambo remake, Tiger told news agency IANS: "Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I've been preparing for since childhood."
(With IANS inputs)