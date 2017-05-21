Advertisement
Rambo: Sylvester Stallone's 'Sure' Tiger Shroff Will Put His 'Heart And Soul Into It'

First Sylvester Stallone wrote 'hope they don't wreck it' and later said: "Some people like to read into words and twist them"

  | May 21, 2017 19:26 IST (New Delhi)
Rambo

Tiger Shroff says he cannot replace Sylvester Stallone. [Image courtesy (L): Tiger Shroff]

Highlights

  • Initially, Sylvester Stallone said, 'Hope they don't wreck it'
  • 'People read into words and twist them,' Sylvester Stallone said
  • Tiger Shroff's Rambo will be directed by Siddharth Anand
Tiger Shroff playing Rambo in the Indian version of Sylvester Stallone's film series surprised many. When the news of the Indian remake of his popular film reached Mr Stallone, he instagrammed a poster of the 1982 film and wrote in caption: "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India. Great character, hope they don't wreck it." Everyone believed that Sylvester Stallone is wary about the remake of the iconic film. On Sunday, Mr Stallone said in a new Instagram post the words have been misinterpreted and that he believes that Tiger Shroff will "put his heart and soul" into the film.

He wrote: "Some people like to read into words and twist them. Good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching, oh, for the record, I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams." In another post he said: "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars. Eye of the Tiger. I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."
 


 

Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter:
 

Here's what Mr Stallone posted initially:
 
 

I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it .

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on



And Tiger replied:
 

Tiger Shroff's Rambo will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier made Bang Bang! (Hindi version of Tom Cruise's Knight And Day) with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in lead.

Of the Rambo remake, Tiger told news agency IANS: "Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I've been preparing for since childhood."

(With IANS inputs)

 

