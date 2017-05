Rambo: Sylvester Stallone's 'Sure' Tiger Shroff Will Put His 'Heart And Soul Into It'

Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger , go fight the good fight, keep punching ,oh , for the Record , I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 20, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Tiger Shroff playing Rambo in the Indian version of Sylvester Stallone's film series surprised many. When the news of the Indian remake of his popular film reached Mr Stallone, he instagrammed a poster of the 1982 film and wrote in caption: "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India. Great character, hope they don't wreck it ." Everyone believed that Sylvester Stallone is wary about the remake of the iconic film. On Sunday, Mr Stallone said in a new Instagram post the words have been misinterpreted and that he believes that Tiger Shroff will "put his heart and soul" into the film.He wrote: "Some people like to read into words and twist them. Good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching, oh, for the record, I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams." In another post he said: "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars. Eye of the Tiger. I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter:Here's what Mr Stallone posted initially:And Tiger replied:Tiger Shroff'swill be directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier made(Hindi version of Tom Cruise's) with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in lead.Of theremake, Tiger told news agency IANS: "Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I've been preparing for since childhood."(With IANS inputs)