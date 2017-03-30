Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt In Biopic Will Surprise Audience, Says Co-star Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir Kapoor, 34, will be seen three in different looks- beefy body, a lean look from 90's and the third look will feature him in the drug rehab phase. He has gained more than 13 kgs of weight to resemble the Khalnayaak star. Of his workout Ranbir earlier told IANS, "I have never put on so much weight before and now plan to reduce some weight for the next phase of shooting."
The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Sonam Kapoor reportedly plays one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests.
Of his role in the biopic, Vicky, who debuted in Bollywood with Masaan told IANS, "I am playing Sanjay Dutt's close friend in the film. The friend has been with him throughout his journey through thick and thin." He further added, "It's my dream come true to work in Sanjay Dutt's biopic. I have been a fan of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi (writer), Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in my personal life, and sometimes I think that I am living my dream as I am getting to learn a lot during the shoot."
The name of the biopic hasn't been finalised as of yet. Television actress Karishma Tanna also plays a pivotal role in the biopic.
(With IANS inputs)