Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt In Biopic Will Surprise Audience, Says Co-star Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal said that Ranbir Kapoor has been working hard for Sanjay Dutt's biopic and he is getting into the skin of the character

  | March 30, 2017 15:21 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic. (Courtesy: RanbirKapoorFC )

Highlights

  • Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay Dutt's close friend
  • The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt
  • Sanjay Dutt's biopic is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who features as Sanjay Dutt's close friend in the actors' biopic said that audience will be 'surprised' to see Ranbir Kapoor (who plays the titular role) in the film, reports news agency IANS. "When the audience will see the film, they will be extremely surprised to see Ranbir in Sanjay Dutt's character. He has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character," IANS quoted Vicky as saying. Sanjay Dutt's biopic is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani focusses on Sanjay Dutt's rise to stardom after debuting in 1981 film Rocky and his conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.

Ranbir Kapoor, 34, will be seen three in different looks- beefy body, a lean look from 90's and the third look will feature him in the drug rehab phase. He has gained more than 13 kgs of weight to resemble the Khalnayaak star. Of his workout Ranbir earlier told IANS, "I have never put on so much weight before and now plan to reduce some weight for the next phase of shooting."

The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Sonam Kapoor reportedly plays one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests.

Of his role in the biopic, Vicky, who debuted in Bollywood with Masaan told IANS, "I am playing Sanjay Dutt's close friend in the film. The friend has been with him throughout his journey through thick and thin." He further added, "It's my dream come true to work in Sanjay Dutt's biopic. I have been a fan of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi (writer), Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in my personal life, and sometimes I think that I am living my dream as I am getting to learn a lot during the shoot."

The name of the biopic hasn't been finalised as of yet. Television actress Karishma Tanna also plays a pivotal role in the biopic.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement