Ranbir Kapoor Loved Doing This On Holi When He Was A Child

Here's Neetu Singh's post:
How cute, Ranbir.
Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic. He plays Sanjay Dutt's role, in the Raju Hirani-directed film. The actor will reportedly stay in Bhopal jail for a week to prep for the next phase which shows Sanjay Dutt's life in Pune's Yerwada Jail. The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Ranbir will be seen in three different looks- beefy body, a lean look from 90's and the third look will showcase his phase in drug rehab. Sanjay Dutt's biopic will focus on his rise to stardom after his Bollywood debut. A part of the film will also focus on Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.
On Saturday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor attended the special screening of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor awaits the release of Jagga Jasoos opposite ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and will hit the theatres on April 7.