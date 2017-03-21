Ranbir Kapoor On Becoming Sanjay Dutt: Never Put On So Much Weight Before

The film will track Sanjay Dutt's life and career starting from when he was 22 and making his debut as a Bollywood hero in 1981 film Rocky. Ranbir Kapoor will be transforming himself to play Mr Dutt at varying stages - as a lean young actor, as his beefier older self, and after his stint in rehab.
It's been challenging. Kunal Gir, who trained actor Rana Daggubati for Baahubali, is in charge of Ranbir's look and has revealed that the 13 kilos the actor has put on is mostly muscle. Ranbir's diet has been changed to include more vegetables, he works out for an hour-and-a-half every day, and wakes up at 3 am to down a protein shake.
Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor made up to look like a young Sanjay Dutt went viral a while ago:
More from the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic #RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/pBVG5yti8v? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) February 21, 2017
Ranbir's commitment to becoming Sanjay Dutt will also reportedly see him spend a week in Bhopal jail - Sanjay Dutt served a five-year sentence in Pune's Yerwada prison for illegally possessing arms in a case connected to the 1993 Bombay Blasts.
The biopic is lacking a name but the cast is full house - Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor have lately been joined by TV star Karishma Tanna.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is also making a film - Bhoomi is his first since he left jail and co-stars actress Aditi Rao Hydari.
(With inputs from IANS)