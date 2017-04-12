Ranbir Kapoor Says Filming Of Sanjay Dutt Biopic Is Past Halfway Mark

Ranbir who earlier said that the film is very challenging for him told IANS, "It feels very proud that I'm doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I'm very thankful to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Dutt." The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's father), Manisha Koirala as Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother). Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Anuskha Sharma, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna also star in pivotal roles.
Vicky Kaushal, who plays Ranbir's close friend in the biopic lauded the actor's efforts and said that he has worked very hard for the film. "When the audience will see the film, they will be extremely surprised to see Ranbir in Sanjay Dutt's character. He has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character," IANS quoted the Masaan actor as saying.
The biopic focusses on Sanjay Dutt's rise to stardom after his debut film Rocky (1981) and his conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms. Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term last year in February.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.
