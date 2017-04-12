Ranbir Kapoor Says He Will Promote Jagga Jasoos With Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu, also stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer.
The Wake Up Sid actor told PTI: "The movie is set to release on July 14. Yesterday (Monday) was the last day of Jagga Jasoos shoot. I am very happy with how it has turned out. It is my first film as producer and I hope everyone supports and loves the film. I hope that the audience likes it too."
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir Kapoor is also committed to working with Ayan Mukerji in his next venture, titled Dragon. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt in lead role, is expected to release early next year.
(With PTI inputs)