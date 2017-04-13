Ranbir Kapoor Stops Shooting For Sanjay Dutt Biopic After Residents Protest Against Huge Traffic Jam

The traffic mess was caused at a time when Ranbir was supposed to shoot a sequence in which he was to drive in to Mr Dutt's building in a Ferrari, reported Mumbai Mirror. "As a result, the whole road was blocked. This obviously frayed the nerves. Also, the entire unit had littered the road. They threw paper plates, cups and other garbage everywhere. We were not even aware that such a shoot was to take place here. The film unit did not inform the residents' association nor did they seek any permission from us," Mumbai Mirror quoted secretary of Pali Hill Residents' Association Madhu Poplai as saying.
The rest of the shooting was expected to take place inside Sanjay Dutt's residence - a set has been erected inside Imperial Heights pictures of which went viral on social media yesterday. "There was a problem at Pali Hill and Hirani himself had to come out to apologise to the people. After the shoot, we made sure that all garbage was picked up and dumped at a proper place," Mumbai Mirror quoted a crew member as saying.
Following Mr Hirani's apology, the residents of Imperial Heights were pacified and allowed the crew to complete the outdoor shoot in peace, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Meanwhile, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt sent the Internet into a meltdown and Twitter particularly could not tell the two actors apart. Ranbir has undergone massive physical transformation for his part in the film and put on 13 kilos.
The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of the actor's friend. Meanwhile, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Anurag basu-directed Jagga Jasoos while Sanjay Dutt is shooting for Bhoomi, his comeback film.