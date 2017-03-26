Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor Thanks Gauri Khan For Putting His 'First Home' Together

"I didn't know what to expect in putting my first home together but working with Gauri was amazing because, in an instance, everything was so personal and to my taste," reads Ranbir's thank-you note for Gauri

  | March 26, 2017 14:51 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Gauri Khan photographed in Ranbir's new apartment (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor moved into his new home, Vastu, designed by Gauri Khan, in December last year and appears to have completely settled down in his new space. Gauri, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared the note in which Ranbir thanked Gauri for guiding him in doing up his "first home" on Twitter. "I didn't know what to expect in putting my first home together but working with Gauri was amazing because, in an instance, everything was so personal and to my taste," reads Ranbir's thank-you note for Gauri. Ranbir's new apartment is in one of Mumbai's upscale locations - Pali Hills.
 

In December, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's celebrity parents thanked celebrity interior decorator Gauri Khan for helping Ranbir put his house together. Mr Kapoor tweeted: "Vastu, Wonderful! Gauri Khan! You have made a home out of Ranbir's house. Beautifully done! Both Neetu and me are overwhelmed. Thank you." Mrs Kapoor said Gauri's work was "outstanding": "Saw outstanding work done by Gauri Khan. Her taste, eye for detailing, finishing - all fabulous. Her passion shows in her work."

Here's a glimpse at Ranbir's apartment.
 
Ranbir Kapoor shifted to his new apartment in December


Inside Ranbir's new apartment courtesy Gauri Khan:
 
 

Koffee with Ranbir@vastu. Saving the champagne for tomorrow @neetu54

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


Ranbir, who dated actress Katrina Kaif for several years, were sharing an apartment earlier. Ranbir and Katrina broke-up sometime last year when the 34-year-old actor (and his two dogs, Lionel and Guido) shifted with his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor in the Kapoor family home, the Kapoor Cottage in Chembur.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil and Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos is his next. Meanwhile, he is also prepping for Sanjay Dutt's biopic and has gained considerable amount of weight for playing the protagonist in the film. Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt, is also in the pipeline for Ranbir.
 

 

