Ranbir Kapoor Thanks Gauri Khan For Putting His 'First Home' Together

March 24, 2017
In December, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's celebrity parents thanked celebrity interior decorator Gauri Khan for helping Ranbir put his house together. Mr Kapoor tweeted: "Vastu, Wonderful! Gauri Khan! You have made a home out of Ranbir's house. Beautifully done! Both Neetu and me are overwhelmed. Thank you." Mrs Kapoor said Gauri's work was "outstanding": "Saw outstanding work done by Gauri Khan. Her taste, eye for detailing, finishing - all fabulous. Her passion shows in her work."
Here's a glimpse at Ranbir's apartment.
Inside Ranbir's new apartment courtesy Gauri Khan:
Ranbir, who dated actress Katrina Kaif for several years, were sharing an apartment earlier. Ranbir and Katrina broke-up sometime last year when the 34-year-old actor (and his two dogs, Lionel and Guido) shifted with his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor in the Kapoor family home, the Kapoor Cottage in Chembur.
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil and Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos is his next. Meanwhile, he is also prepping for Sanjay Dutt's biopic and has gained considerable amount of weight for playing the protagonist in the film. Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Alia Bhatt, is also in the pipeline for Ranbir.