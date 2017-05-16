Ranbir Kapoor's Pics With 'Mystery Woman' Are Breaking The Internet

Coming back to the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen snuggling up to a woman wearing blue short shorts and a white top. Ranbir sports a diamond stud in his ear, basic grey t-shirt and blue denims - and he looks noticeably heavier. Ranbir has put on 13 kilos for his role in the Dutt biopic and is increasingly looking like a spitting image of Sanjay Dutt. His physical transformation is evident in these viral pictures. Before you jump to conclusions, we should tell you that the pictures are from a photoshoot for Ranbir's new brand endorsement - so, no, that's not a photo of Ranbir Kapoor's new girlfriend.
Behind the scenes of Ranbir Kapoor's Macroman TVC pic.twitter.com/vtd1KJtbzM? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) May 15, 2017
Fans of the superstar will get to see and hear much more of him in the run-up to the release of his next film Jagga Jasoos. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film hits cinemas on July 14, after facing several roadblocks and delays. Ranbir and Katrina are expected to promote the film together.