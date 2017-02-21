Rangoon: A Special Screening For Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Family In Kolkata

Netaji's connection with Burma was deep. His Azad Hind government-in-exile was headquartered in Rangoon, and his famous battle cry of 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom' was raised at a rally he held in Burma in 1944. Netaji's Indian National Army fought against British troops in the Imphal-Kohima sector during World War II, alongside Burmese and Japanese forces.
The setting for Rangoon is Burma but filming took place in inaccessible locations in Arunachal Pradesh, under difficult conditions. Earlier this month, the cast narrated their experiences of shooting in a video on the making of the film.
Rangoon, one of the most-anticipated films of the year, is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj, Saif's second and Shahid's third. Mr Bhardwaj previously directed Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Shahid Kapoor in the films Kaminey and Haider.
Rangoon releases this Friday.