Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Film Off To A 'Dismal' Start

Here's are the official numbers of Rangoon's Day 1 collection:
#Rangoon has a dismal start... Fri 6.07 cr. India biz... Will need to show massive growth on Sat Sun to sustain and survive.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017
Taran Adarsh also gave a report of Jolly LLB 2's box office earnings:
#JollyLLB2 [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: 106.20 cr. India biz. HIT.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017
Rangoon is a story of love and deceit set in the times of World War II. Kangana stars as Miss Julia, an actress and entertainer sent for a show to war-torn Burma by her lover and producer Rustom Billimoria, played by Saif Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor plays Nawab Malik, a soldier entrusted with Miss Julia's safety. Miss Julia and Nawab Malik are off to a rocky start but they fall in love eventually and Rustom obviously doesn't like it.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said: "Vishal Bhardwaj's stylized film is unlike anything that we have seen in a while." He gave the film a four-star rating.
Rangoon also stars Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi.