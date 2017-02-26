Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Film Shows 'No Growth'

Rangoon is a story of love and deceit set in the times of World War II. Kangana stars as Miss Julia, a 1940's filmstar. Saif plays her lover and producer Rustom Billimoria while Shahid features as Nawab Malik, a soldier entrusted with Miss Julia's safety.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chaterjee wrote that Rangoon is a sweeping tale of love, jealousy and valour located ambitiously, and largely effectively, at a fictional intersection of war, history and generic movie conventions, Rangoon employs a lush and evocative colour palette to recreate an era of strife and rebellion. He applauded Kangana's role and wrote, "The performances are first-rate, with Kangana pulling off an act that demands daunting versatility."
Rangoon is Kangana Ranaut's first film with Vishal Bharadwaj while Saif is working with him for the second time and Shahid for the third film. Rangoon also stars Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi.