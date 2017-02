Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Makes Rs 14 Crore

#JollyLLB2 collects 6.26 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: 110.71 cr. India biz. HIT. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2017

#TheGhaziAttack - ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Weekend 2: 8.20 cr. Total: 35.45 cr. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2017

Bollywood's latest offering Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan , is not making much noise at the box office. The film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj released on Friday and since then has made a little above Rs 14 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. Collection-wisemirrors the box office journey of 2016 films likeand, says Box Office India. However, the period film opened to rave reviews on February 24 and film critics lauded Kangana's performance in the film set during World War II.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's, which has now entered in the third week collection phase is giving stiff competition to Rangoon . The, which released a week beforeis also making considerably good money. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reportedmade Rs 110 crore in 17 days whilecollected Rs 35 crore.is a love story set during the World War II. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia who is sent to Burma for a gig by her producer (also her boyfriend) Rustom Billimoria (played by Saif Ali Khan). A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security and after a rocky start they fall in love.is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid madeandwith the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal BhardwajKangana'sduties are now over and the actress will get busy Hansal Mehta'sand Ketan Mehtra's