Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Makes Rs 14 Crore

Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 3: The film opened to rave reviews on February 24 but hasn't collected much

  | February 27, 2017 16:14 IST (New Delhi)
Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon.

Bollywood's latest offering Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is not making much noise at the box office. The film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj released on Friday and since then has made a little above Rs 14 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. Collection-wise Rangoon mirrors the box office journey of 2016 films like Sanam Re, Raaz Reboot and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, says Box Office India. However, the period film opened to rave reviews on February 24 and film critics lauded Kangana's performance in the film set during World War II.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2, which has now entered in the third week collection phase is giving stiff competition to Rangoon. The Ghazi Attacks, which released a week before Rangoon is also making considerably good money. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Jolly LLB 2 made Rs 110 crore in 17 days while Ghazi Attacks collected Rs 35 crore.
 
 

Rangoon is a love story set during the World War II. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia who is sent to Burma for a gig by her producer (also her boyfriend) Rustom Billimoria (played by Saif Ali Khan). A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security and after a rocky start they fall in love.

Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid made Haider and Kaminey with the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara.

Kangana's Rangoon duties are now over and the actress will get busy Hansal Mehta's Simran and Ketan Mehtra's Rani Lakshmi Bai.

