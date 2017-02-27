Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Makes Rs 14 Crore

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2, which has now entered in the third week collection phase is giving stiff competition to Rangoon. The Ghazi Attacks, which released a week before Rangoon is also making considerably good money. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Jolly LLB 2 made Rs 110 crore in 17 days while Ghazi Attacks collected Rs 35 crore.
#JollyLLB2 collects 6.26 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: 110.71 cr. India biz. HIT.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2017
#TheGhaziAttack - ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Weekend 2: 8.20 cr. Total: 35.45 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2017
Rangoon is a love story set during the World War II. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia who is sent to Burma for a gig by her producer (also her boyfriend) Rustom Billimoria (played by Saif Ali Khan). A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security and after a rocky start they fall in love.
Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid made Haider and Kaminey with the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara.
Kangana's Rangoon duties are now over and the actress will get busy Hansal Mehta's Simran and Ketan Mehtra's Rani Lakshmi Bai.