Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Suffers 'Epic Crash'

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Rangoon's 'decent' collection overseas. Mr Adarsh in his tweet wrote, "Rangoon is decent Overseas."
Here's Mr Adarsh's tweet:
#Rangoon is decent Overseas... Collects $ 1,117,936 [ 7.46 cr] in its opening weekend... Best in UAE-GCC [$ 466,038] and USA [$ 258,549].? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2017
Rangoon, set in World War II opened to rave reviews on February 24 and film critics lauded Kangana's performance. The film is based on an intense love triangle. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia a 1940's filmstar. Said Ali Khan plays Kangana's boyfriend Rustom Billimoria, who is also a producer. A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security, who eventually falls in love with Kangana's character.
Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid worked in Haider and Kaminey with the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Rangoon also stars Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi.