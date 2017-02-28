Advertisement
Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Suffers 'Epic Crash'

Rangoon collected over Rs 1.25 crore on Monday. The box office collections reportedly fell by 75%

  | February 28, 2017 23:32 IST (New Delhi)
Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon ( taranadarsh )

Bollywood's latest offering Rangoon, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, had an epic crash at the box office on Day 4, Wednesday, reported Box Office India. The film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj released on Friday and since then has made above Rs 15 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. The report also suggested that Rangoon's collections fell around 70-75% from the first day. On Monday, the film collected over Rs 1.25 crore. Rangoon's current total now stands at Rs 15.56 crore. Box Office India compared Rangoon's drop to Bombay Velvet, Fitoor and Rock On 2. These films were among the "biggest disasters" of all time but none of them crashed like Rangoon on Monday, reported Box Office India.

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Rangoon's 'decent' collection overseas. Mr Adarsh in his tweet wrote, "Rangoon is decent Overseas."

Here's Mr Adarsh's tweet:
 

Rangoon, set in World War II opened to rave reviews on February 24 and film critics lauded Kangana's performance. The film is based on an intense love triangle. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia a 1940's filmstar. Said Ali Khan plays Kangana's boyfriend Rustom Billimoria, who is also a producer. A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security, who eventually falls in love with Kangana's character.

Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid worked in Haider and Kaminey with the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Rangoon also stars Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi.
 

