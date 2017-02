Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Suffers 'Epic Crash'

#Rangoon is decent Overseas... Collects $ 1,117,936 [ 7.46 cr] in its opening weekend... Best in UAE-GCC [$ 466,038] and USA [$ 258,549]. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2017

Bollywood's latest offering Rangoon, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan , had an epic crash at the box office on Day 4, Wednesday, reported Box Office India . The film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj released on Friday and since then has made above Rs 15 crore, according to a report in Box Office India . The report also suggested that's collections fell around 70-75% from the first day. On Monday, the film collected over Rs 1.25 crore.'s current total now stands at Rs 15.56 crore. Box Office India compared's drop toand. These films were among the "biggest disasters" of all time but none of them crashed likeon Monday, reported Box Office India Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about's 'decent' collection overseas. Mr Adarsh in his tweet wrote, "Rangoon is decent Overseas."Here's Mr Adarsh's tweet: Rangoon, set in World War II opened to rave reviews on February 24 and film critics lauded Kangana's performance. The film is based on an intense love triangle. Kangana Ranaut stars as actress Miss Julia a 1940's filmstar. Said Ali Khan plays Kangana's boyfriend Rustom Billimoria, who is also a producer. A soldier Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor) is entrusted with Miss Julia's security, who eventually falls in love with Kangana's character.is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj while Shahid worked inandwith the director. Saif Ali Khan featured in Vishal Bhardwaj'salso stars Richard McCabe and Satoru Kawaguchi.