Rangoon Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Makes Rs 17 Crore So Far

Rangoon is a love triangle set to the background of World War II. Kangana plays actress Miss Julia who is sent off for a gig to Burma by her producer and paramour Rustom Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan). Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Nawab Malik, who is appointed for Miss Julia's security. They fall in love and Rustom isn't pleased.
Rangoon released after a fair bit of controversy after Wadia Movietone filed a complained against Rangoon makers citing similarities between Miss Julia and actress Fearless Nadia, known for her role in 1935 film Hunterwali (produced by Wadia Movietone). The Bombay High Court granted a conditional release with a guarantee deposit of Rs 2 crore. Kangana addressed the controversy and told news agency IANS: "We can assure you that it's not based on any living or dead person."
After the release of Rangoon, Kangana will be seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran, Shahid will get busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati and Saif will work on the Hollywood adaptation of Chef.