Rangoon Celeb Review: 'Bloody Hell,' Tweet Awed Stars Of Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor's Film

Woke up with "Bloody Hell" in my head! Specially loved Julia-Nawab Malik together! @shahidkapoor. #Rangoon#Kangana i love u!? Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 23, 2017
Another masterpiece by #VishalBhardwaj Power packed performances & magical cinematography! Cinema at its best! #SaifAliKhan#KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/QZOfgiv5Ku? Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 23, 2017
Nawab Malik,U were outstanding!Perfect justice to D character!Loved meeting Mira, such a sweetheart. God bless U both @shahidkapoor#Rangoonpic.twitter.com/iQdyDIV5bh? Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 23, 2017
Watched #Rangoon last night! Bloody Hell!!! Wow. Lovely #Vishalbhardwaj@shahidkapoor#KanganaRanaut#SaifAliKhan@WardaNadiadwala? Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) February 23, 2017
#Rangoon! Intense film. Great performances.. Superb camerawork & Production! @NGEMovies keeps increasing it's spectrum.@WardaNadiadwala.? Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) February 23, 2017
Watched Rangoon,Outstanding movie,fabulous characters well done @shahidkapoor#KanganaRanaut@SaifOnline#RangoonScreening must watch? mandana karimi (@manizhe) February 22, 2017
Go on a lyrical trip to a bygone enchanting era woven together by love that you can die for #Vishalbhardwaj is simply #Hollywood#Rangoon.? Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 22, 2017
Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Elli Avram and others were pictured being driven to the screening of Rangoon:
Rangoon opens tomorrow, alongside M Night Shyamalan's Split and the Oscar-nominated Lion, starring Dev Patel.