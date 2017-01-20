Rangoon Screening: Shahid Kapoor Steals A Glance At Wife Mira In Trending Pic

Shahid Kapoor co-stars in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon with Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The film is set in the backdrop of World War II.
Here are glimpses from the screening of Rangoon in Mumbai on January 19.
Rangoon, whose trailer and songs have been praised for its beautifully shot content, is slated to release on February 24. This is Shahid's third collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj, with whom he's made 2009 film Kaminey and 2015's Haider - both were superhits. As for Saif Ali Khan, the 46-year-old actor starred in his 2006 project Omkara, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello. Kangana Ranaut, 26, is working with Vishal Bhardwaj for the first time.
After Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor will get busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, in which he stars as Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor, who was kidnapped and killed by Alauddin Khilji in an attempt to win over his beautiful wife Rani Padmavati. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji while Deepika is Bhansali's Padmavati. The film is scheduled to release in November this year.