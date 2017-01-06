Rangoon Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan's War-Torn Love Triangle

Saif Ali Khan's character reportedly plays mentor to Julia and tells her: "You're Julia, my Julia." Julia ventures to entertain Indian soldiers in Burma, where the British Indian army were up against Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. It appears that an unwilling Kangana tried to escape from a running train on her way to the war zone. Enters Shahid Kapoor, who introduces himself as Nawab Malik, the one in-charge of protecting Julia.
Then onwards, Nawad and Julia are inseparable as they are tossed around in a war-torn Burma. News of their proximity reaches Saif who declares a personal war with Nawab to win back Julia. Who do you think wins the battle punctuated with deceit at every turn?
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in 2014 Haider and Kaminey. Saif Ali Khan and Mr Bhardwaj have collaborated for 2006 film Omkara.
Rangoon releases on February 24.