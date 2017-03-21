Rani Mukerji Reveals Why No Pics Of Adira Have Been Made Public

Rani revealed that the lack of pictures of Adira is at the behest of her famously reclusive husband. "I am not on social media. I don't post pictures of my daughter because my husband is a very private person and I respect that. Also, I don't like saying no to my fans, especially when they ask me to post pictures," she said.
In response to a question on motherhood, Rani said, "It feels great. The last two and a half years - nine months of pregnancy and one and a half years of motherhood - have been the happiest years of my life. I enjoy seeing Adira grow, reach new milestones each day."
"It's amazing being a mother; you change overnight because the experience teaches you on a daily basis. I have become stronger and I have also mellowed down. But a lot of things come with being a mother. I'm looking forward to my journey of raising Adira, so it's going to be fun," she said.
Last year, Rani Mukerji wrote a letter to Adira, shared again on Yash Raj Films' social media.
Rani Mukerji Chopra writes a heartfelt note to her daughter Adira on the eve of her first birthday. pic.twitter.com/XNhf14DNdO? Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 8, 2016
Rani's last film was 2014 thriller Mardaani. She will begin filming her new project Hichki in April.
(With inputs from IANS)