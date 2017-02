Rani Mukerji Will Make A Comeback With Hichki

Actress Rani Mukerji is all set to return to the big screen, 4 years after she was last seen in 2014 film. Rani, 38, is married to Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra and gave birth to their first child, a daughter whom they've named Adira, in 2015 . Now that Adira is a year old, Rani is all set to return to her acting career. The actress will be seen in the Siddharth P Malhotra-directed(meaning hiccup), which will be produced by YRF talent Maneesh Sharma. "I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, andcame my way," Rani Mukerji said in a statement."Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won't come in the way of achieving our dreams.is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up," she added.Rani Mukerji debuted in Bollywood in 1997 filmand has featured in popular films likeandMeanwhile, Maneesh Sharma, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in, is working on his third film as a producer with Yash Raj Films after, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, and soon-to-releasewith Ayushmann and Parineeti Chopra.Siddharth P Malhotra, who has directedfor Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is working with YRF for the first time.