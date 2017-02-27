Rani Mukerji Will Make A Comeback With Hichki

"Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won't come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up," she added.
Rani Mukerji debuted in Bollywood in 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and has featured in popular films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Saathiya, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.
Meanwhile, Maneesh Sharma, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, is working on his third film as a producer with Yash Raj Films after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, and soon-to-release Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann and Parineeti Chopra.
Siddharth P Malhotra, who has directed We Are Family for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is working with YRF for the first time.