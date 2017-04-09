Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra Attend Karan Johar's Party

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand party for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin at his residence on Saturday. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer-Deepika, Alia-Sidharth and Saif-Kareena, the party was a starry affair

  | April 09, 2017 15:27 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Johar

Ranveer and Deepika photographed in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Deepika-Ranveer, Sidharth-Alia drove in together to the party
  • Newly-turned parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also spotted
  • Other celebs who attended - SRK, Jacqueline, Amrita and Maliaka Arora
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand party for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin at his residence on Saturday. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer-Deepika, Alia-Sidharth and Saif-Kareena, the party was definitely a starry affair. For months, there have been several speculations about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's relationship status- whether it is about their marriage or a possible break up. Last night, the duo finally put all the rumours to rest as they arrived together for KJo's party. The couple, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, was all smiles as they made their way to the venue.

See the pic below:
 
deepika

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together at Karan Johar's party


Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. The duo, who has often been spotted together at various parties and award shows, made a stunning entry together.

 
sidharth malhotra alia

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt arrived together at Karan Johar's party


Newly-turned parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted at KJo's party minus their son, Taimur.
saif kareena

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena happily posed for the cameras


Other celebrities who attended the party were - Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita and Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput.
 
shah rukh khan mira rajput

These were the guests at Karan Johar's party

Karan Johar, who became a father to twins - Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February, has constant visitors at his residence these days. The 44-year-old filmmaker announced their birth on social media earlier in March.

Karan Johar last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anuskha Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Dragon, Drive and Ittefaq are the three films Karan will be producing next.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement