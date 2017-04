Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra Attend Karan Johar's Party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together at Karan Johar's party

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand party for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin at his residence on Saturday. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer-Deepika, Alia-Sidharth and Saif-Kareena, the party was definitely a starry affair. For months, there have been several speculations about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's relationship status- whether it is about their marriage or a possible break up. Last night, the duo finally put all the rumours to rest as they arrived together for KJo's party. The couple, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, was all smiles as they made their way to the venue.See the pic below:Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year . The duo, who has often been spotted together at various parties and award shows, made a stunning entry together. Newly-turned parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted at KJo's party minus their son, Taimur.Other celebrities who attended the party were - Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita and Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput.Karan Johar, who became a father to twins - Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February, has constant visitors at his residence these days. The 44-year-old filmmaker announced their birth on social media earlier in March.Karan Johar last directedstarring Ranbir Kapoor, Anuskha Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.andare the three films Karan will be producing next.