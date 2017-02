Ranveer Singh-Farah Khan's Version Of Khoon Bhari Maang Song Will Make You ROFL

Khoon Bhari Maang!!! @farahkhankunder A video posted by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The coolest princess in town @ranveersingh cheers a sick me at the #H&S shoot!! A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

After posting a hilarious video message for Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh has now teamed up with filmmaker Farah Khan for agig. In a hilarious video posted by the 31-year-old actor on Instagram, the duo can be seen in their crazy filmy guise dancing to the famous song from Rekha's film. Farah Khan and Ranveer Singh were shooting for a commercial when they made this video. The 52-year-director also shared a photograph with theactor where both of them are seen wearing colourful crowns with funky eyewear. Farah, who was apparently not keeping well, wrote that the actor cheered her up in sickness.Check out Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's whacky video:Meanwhile, Ranveer is also busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama film Padmavati , which features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Theactor was last seen in Aditya Chopra'sopposite Vaani Kapoor. Ranveer Singh is also collaborating with director Zoya Akhtar for the second time. He will be seen in her next venture Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently featured with Tennis star Sania Mirza on Karan Johar's chat show. Both of them spoke about how their friendship started and how they have grown as friends now. Farah Khan's last directorial venture was the 2015 movie. Her next project is likely to be about girl power.