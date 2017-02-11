Ranveer Singh-Farah Khan's Version Of Khoon Bhari Maang Song Will Make You ROFL

Check out Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's whacky video:
Meanwhile, Ranveer is also busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama film Padmavati, which features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The Bajirao Mastani actor was last seen in Aditya Chopra's Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor. Ranveer Singh is also collaborating with director Zoya Akhtar for the second time. He will be seen in her next venture Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently featured with Tennis star Sania Mirza on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Both of them spoke about how their friendship started and how they have grown as friends now. Farah Khan's last directorial venture was the 2015 movie Happy New Year. Her next project is likely to be about girl power.